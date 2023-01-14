The Blaugrana face Real Madrid on Monday (AEDT) in the Supercopa de Espana final, aiming to end a 21-month wait for silverware, having lacked such success since they overcame Athletic Bilbao under Ronald Koeman.

Barca required a penalty shootout to defeat Real Betis in the Supercopa semi-finals to be on the brink of lifting a first trophy under Xavi.

All the same, Xavi believes his side enters the latest Clasico as the underdog, with Madrid having won four trophies in 2022, including the Champions League and LaLiga.

"Madrid are very strong and, psychologically, they have a slight advantage because they have played more finals in recent years, and they have more experience," Xavi said before the game in Riyadh.

"We have a lot of young players that have not won trophies with Barca. When you start playing football as a child this is what it's for, to play finals against Madrid.

"We are not afraid, we are not anxious. We are facing a golden opportunity to win a title that would mean a lot in the middle of the season.

"It's been a long time since we won a title and we have to be hungry, as I told the players against Betis. I see it as an advantage to show this hunger to win trophies.

"In Barca it is non-negotiable to win, and the objective is trophies.

"It would be the same if it was another rival. We will go after them with enthusiasm and motivation.

"We are 90 or 120 minutes from winning a title and we're going to give our all to do that.

"The first objective was to reach the final and it was not easy.

"Now the objective is to take the trophy back to Barcelona.

"It's the pressure that comes with being at a big club, but the pressure is welcome."