Wenger on Pochettino:

"When he came to Tottenham he slowly built them up with a very good generation. Every year people want something from you. I experienced that at arsenal. We were in the top 4 for 20 consecutive years but after a while people want more. That’s what’s happened to Pochettino, he’s shown that for 4-5 years but at some stage you need to show the people who want more that you can deliver and he’s now at that stage."

Wenger on Serge Gnabry

"Look, we took him from Stuttgart when he was 15 and it's frustrating because you dedicate a lot of your time. People have ups and downs, he had many injuries as a boy, but the selfish reasons, somebody who has the talent should make the career he or she should make. A top-level career is a consistency, if you look at the players that dominate our sport it’s the ones that show HUGE consistency and that’s what is it at stake."

Wenger on Raheem Sterling

"I always thought when he was a young boy, I thought he had unbelievable pace and quantity of power to repeat that pace. Both he and sane are the highest intensity workers in the league, he is so quick on his first two yards, he reminds me of Marc Overmars. That’s unstoppable."

Wenger on Paul Pogba

"When a player wants to leave and you stop him from leaving – you go through a process of rebuilding the relationship. The first thing that suffers is the performances, I personally think he behaves as well like he knows at the moment Man United isn’t the team that will compete for the championship plus the fact he was stopped from going away, the two together have tarnished his performances"

Wenger on Real Madrid snub

"I felt I was at a club where it met my needs the way I wanted to work. Why change a situation that was right for me for a more glorious one but one perhaps where I would be less happy and have less influence on the club. So I decided I would keep trying to experience my love story."