Algeria books spot in CHAN final with thumping February 1, 2023 00:18 2:27 min Host nation Algeria routed Niger 5-0 to seal a spot in the African Nations Championship final. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Algeria African Nations Championship Niger