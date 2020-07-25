EFL Championship
Football

Zenit smashes trophy amid cup celebrations

It was a sound to sink anyone's heart: the shattering of glass as newly crowned Russian Cup champion Zenit dropped the coveted crystal glass trophy during celebrations on Sunday (AEST).

Twitter / @fczenit_en

Having already won the Russian League, Zenit completed the double by beating FC Khimki 1-0 at Ekaterinaburg Stadium thanks to a late Artem Dzyuba penalty.

But success turned to horror during the trophy presentation when captain and former Chelsea stalwart Branislav Ivanovic lost his grip on the trophy while holding it aloft, and dropped it from on high, leading to facepalms all round as the once glittering prize lay in pieces on the turf with the confetti spewing from canons all around the red-faced team.

After collecting the pieces from the ground, the team completed another trophy lift.

Perhaps the one benefit will be that every team member will have a piece of the cup to take home.

 

