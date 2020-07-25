Zenit smashes trophy amid cup celebrations

Having already won the Russian League, Zenit completed the double by beating FC Khimki 1-0 at Ekaterinaburg Stadium thanks to a late Artem Dzyuba penalty.
But success turned to horror during the trophy presentation when captain and former Chelsea stalwart Branislav Ivanovic lost his grip on the trophy while holding it aloft, and dropped it from on high, leading to facepalms all round as the once glittering prize lay in pieces on the turf with the confetti spewing from canons all around the red-faced team.
Ok, you've all heard by now we managed to drop and break the Russian Cup, and we'd like to say sorry!🤦♂️ (watch with sound 🔉)— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) July 25, 2020
🎬Full video: https://t.co/woFjSiupQDpic.twitter.com/E4Be8MHnqz
«Зенит» так радовался победе в Кубке, что разбил трофей 😱— Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) July 25, 2020
Теперь у чаши не хватает крышки 🏆https://t.co/o6R5LmUk18 pic.twitter.com/je35mVlNpa
After collecting the pieces from the ground, the team completed another trophy lift.
Perhaps the one benefit will be that every team member will have a piece of the cup to take home.
