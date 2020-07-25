Zenit smashes trophy amid cup celebrations

Having already won the Russian League, Zenit completed the double by beating FC Khimki 1-0 at Ekaterinaburg Stadium thanks to a late Artem Dzyuba penalty.

But success turned to horror during the trophy presentation when captain and former Chelsea stalwart Branislav Ivanovic lost his grip on the trophy while holding it aloft, and dropped it from on high, leading to facepalms all round as the once glittering prize lay in pieces on the turf with the confetti spewing from canons all around the red-faced team.