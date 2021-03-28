Wales FA 'disgusted' by racist abuse

Swansea City defender Cabango and winger Matondo, who was loaned out by Schalke to Stoke this season, revealed they were targeted after playing for Wales in a 1-0 friendly win over Mexico on Sunday (AEDT).

The FAW on Sunday vowed to do all in its powers to bring those responsible to justice.

"The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is disgusted by the racial abuse received by national team players via social media after last night's game," the governing body stated.

"Racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour are wholly unacceptable and the FAW condemns it completely.

"The FAW are in dialogue with South Wales Police to ensure this kind of abhorrent behaviour is reported and investigated.

"The FAW joins other national associations and clubs in urging social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and urgent action against this despicable behaviour."