Under the threat of expulsion from the division should the team forfeit a fourth match of the season, AS Pro Piacenza fielded just seven players in the first half, all of whom were teenagers as the club's first team, coaching staff and support staff continue to strike over a pay dispute.

In the absence of a coach, the 19 year-old captain stepped up to manage the makeshift ensemble.

AC Cuneo had previously scored 18 goals in 24 matches, but it almost reached that tally in 45 minutes, racing to a 16-0 halftime lead. Hicham Kanis went into the break with six goals to his name, his team-mate - the ironically-title Edoardo Defendi - notching five.

The match improved significantly for the visiting side in the second half, with a new, previously unregistered kit man granted permission to enter the fray at the hour mark. Cuneo could only add four goals to its tally, which still surpassed its season total in one match.

The home side had 57 shots - 34 on target - 95 percent of possession, nine corners and only one goal-kick, in one of the most one-sided matches it will play.