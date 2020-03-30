Using Opta data, we have already examined some of the worst attacking numbers from 2019-2020, so now it's the turn of those ball-playing technicians: the pass-masters.

We have analysed nine key metrics for outfield players to play in at least 10 league games this season, thereby giving us a good summary of those whose passing could use some improvement. Those metrics are focused on the number of passes (overall, in a player's own half and their opponent's half), the accuracy of those passes, corners and crosses, and losing possession.

As always when it comes to data, context is key. For instance, we have included overall accuracy percentages to give balance to the simple number of passes. A team's playmaker or set-piece taker, for example, is arguably more likely to have a larger number of misplaced passes than team-mates simply because he will be attempting more of them, and often in difficult areas.

It's also worth noting that the number of times possession has been lost excludes 'Hoofs' (which, by their nature, make losing the ball more common), while corner and crossing accuracy is taken only from those to attempt, on average, at least one per game.

That said, the below gives a good indication of some passing figures that need improvement - and there are one or two surprising names...

THE WORST PASSING STATS IN EUROPE'S TOP-FIVE LEAGUES 2019-20:

BUNDESLIGA:

Most passes failed: Robert Andrich (291)

Worst passing accuracy: Anthony Modeste (55.4 per cent)

Most passes failed, own half: Jamilu Collins (110)

Worst passing accuracy, own half: Kai Proger (60.5 per cent)

Most passes failed, opposition half: Sebastian Andersson (215)

Worst passing accuracy, opposition half: Anthony Modeste (42.1 per cent)

Most corners/crosses failed: Filip Kostic (199)

Worst corners/crosses accuracy (minimum 10): Wendell (0 of 22)

Most times possession lost: Filip Kostic (616)

LALIGA:

Most passes failed: Leandro Cabrera (352)

Worst passing accuracy: Enric Gallego (48.6 per cent)

Most passes failed, own half: Pervis Estupinan (94)

Worst passing accuracy, own half: Sergio Leon (57.1 per cent)

Most passes failed, opposition half: Joselu (283)

Worst passing accuracy, opposition half: Leandro Cabrera (43.5 per cent)

Most corners/crosses failed: Jesus Navas (134)

Worst corners/crosses accuracy (minimum 10): Karim Benzema (0 of 19)

Most times possession lost: Pervis Estupinan (534)

LIGUE 1:

Most passes failed: Issiaga Sylla (281)

Worst passing accuracy: Suk Hyun-jun (44.8 per cent)

Most passes failed, own half: Fabien Centonze (111)

Worst passing accuracy, own half: Suk Hyun-jun (50 per cent)

Most passes failed, opposition half: Andy Delort (238)

Worst passing accuracy, opposition half: Suk Hyun-jun (44.4 per cent)

Most corners/crosses failed: Mathieu Dossevi (142)

Worst corners/crosses accuracy (minimum 10): M'Baye Niang (0 of 11)

Most times possession lost: Angel Di Maria (539)

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Most passes failed: Trent Alexander-Arnold (480)

Worst passing accuracy: Christian Benteke (52.4 per cent)

Most passes failed, own half: Cesar Azpilicueta (132)

Worst passing accuracy, own half: Matej Vydra (50 per cent)

Most passes failed, opposition half: Trent Alexander-Arnold (359)

Worst passing accuracy, opposition half: Christian Benteke (48 per cent)

Most corners/crosses failed: Trent Alexander-Arnold (246)

Worst corners/crosses accuracy (minimum 10): Gabriel Martinelli (0 of 22)

Most times possession lost: Trent Alexander-Arnold (867)

SERIE A:

Most passes failed: Stefano Sabelli (324)

Worst passing accuracy: Lautaro Martinez (59.5 per cent)

Most passes failed, own half: Stefano Sabelli (94)

Most passes failed, opposition half: Stefano Sabelli (230)

Worst passing accuracy, own half: Florian Aye (58.5 per cent)

Worst passing accuracy, opposition half: Roberto Inglese (54 per cent)

Most corners/crosses failed: Erick Pulgar (134)

Worst corners/crosses accuracy (minimum 10): Kevin Lasagna (0 from 13)

Most possession lost: Stefano Sabelli (494)

AND THE TOP NINE:

Most passes failed: Trent Alexander-Arnold (480)

Worst passing accuracy: Suk Hyun-jun (44.8 per cent)

Most passes failed, own half: Cesar Azpilicueta (132)

Worst passing accuracy, own half: Suk Hyun-jun and Matej Vydra (50 per cent)

Most passes failed, opposition half: Trent Alexander-Arnold (359)

Worst passing accuracy, opposition half: Anthony Modeste (42.1 per cent)

Most corners/crosses failed: Trent Alexander-Arnold (246)

Worst corners/crosses accuracy (minimum 10): Wendell and Gabriel Martinelli (0 of 22)

Most times possession lost: Trent Alexander-Arnold (867)