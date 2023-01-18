Suarez hits first-half hat-trick in Gremio debut

Uruguay striker Suarez joined the Brazilian club this month after helping boyhood club Nacional win the title back home in a brief spell ahead of the World Cup.

Um gol para cada dedo e esse é só o começo! 🤩 Vocês também estão Suarizados? 🇪🇪 #GRExSLU #RecopaGaúcha2023 pic.twitter.com/6XifHdVol4 — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) January 18, 2023

The 35-year-old promised goals as he signed a two-year contract at Gremio, and his bow certainly delivered that.

Facing Sao Luiz in a one-off match for the Recopa on Wednesday (AEDT), Suarez's three goals had a 4-1 win wrapped up before half-time.

It was the first time Suarez had scored a first-half hat-trick in almost 10 years, last doing so for Liverpool against Norwich City in December 2013.

"Luisito's story couldn't start better here," read Gremio's Twitter page.