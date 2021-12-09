Rennes confirms postponement

Spurs stated that the match encounter with the Ligue 1 side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium had been called off due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within Antonio Conte's squad.

Conte said that eight players and five members of staff had contracted the virus in what he labelled a "serious problem".

Spurs have reportedly asked the Premier League to postpone Monday's (AEDT) meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Rennes released a statement of its own claiming Tottenham had made a "unilateral" decision to postpone the clash without UEFA ratification.

Confirmation from the governing body has now been given to Rennes, though, with the visiting club's squad and coaching staff travelling back to France after full negative coronavirus test results.

In a statement published on its official website, Rennes, which plays Nice on Monday (AEDT), made clear that the rearranged fixture must not further congest a hectic schedule or disrupt its mid-season break.

"After being informed of the cancellation of tonight's match by UEFA, Stade Rennais FC decided to return to Brittany," the statement read. "The entire delegation that will board at London City Airport has tested negative.



"Stade Rennais FC hope that the interests of the club will be respected given the important sporting deadlines that await the Rouge et Noir this December.



"Stade Rennais FC is deeply sorry for the Rennes fans who decided to come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to cheer on the Rouge et Noir."

Rennes have two Ligue 1 matches and one Coupe de France game before they take a break over Christmas, resuming their season on January 8.