Pulisic stars as USA outclasses Morocco

It was the quintessential tale of two halves despite the scoreline, with the two sides splitting the majority of possession over the two halves and coughing up chances as a result.

The USMNT was simply more clinical, with first-half goals Brenden Aaronson and Timothy Weah handing them a 2-0 lead

It took a moment of class in transition from Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, expertly controlling a long, high pass in behind the defence, before finding Aaronson in the 26th minute.

The Americans made it 2-0 just six minutes later when Weah got on the end of a Reggie Cannon assist, before Haji Wright completed the scoring in the 64th minute from the penalty spot.

Despite doing more with less in the second half, Morocco failed to complicate matters for the home side, particularly with Selim Amallah's penalty hitting the frame of the goal in the 75th minute.