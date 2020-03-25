Pele proclaims himself as the greatest of all-time

It's the debate which continues to divide modern football - who is better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Brazil legend Pele is on team Ronaldo, citing the the 35 year-old's current form for Juventus, with 16 goals in his last 12 games.

"Right now I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the most consistent player out there, but you can't forget about Messi," Pele told Pilhado .

While Leo Messi and Ronaldo both stake legitimate claims to be the greatest of all-time, Pele still believes he had the edge over both stars at the peak of his powers.

"It's not my fault, but I think I was better than all of them. There will only be one Pele. There won't be anyone else like me."