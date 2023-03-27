Pavard piledriver steers France past unlucky Irish

France crushed Netherlands 4-0 in their opening qualifier last week but needed a moment of brilliance from Pavard to seal a hard-fought win in Dublin.

Pavard famously scored a sublime goal in France's 4-2 win over Argentina back in 2018 in a last-16 win during their victorious World Cup campaign in Russia.

This effort carries less significance but was one for the Bayern Munich full-back to remember as he made it six points from two games for France in Group B.

An uneventful first half produced just one shot on target, but the second of the match in the 50th minute sent the travelling France fans into raptures.

Josh Cullen's slack pass was intercepted by Pavard, who unleashed a fierce right-footed drive that flew past the helpless Gavin Bazunu and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Ireland never threatened a response and were grateful to Bazunu for keeping the score 1-0 when he produced a diving save to deny Moussa Diaby.

Bazunu got down low to his left to frustrate Adrien Rabiot as France continued to push to put the game beyond doubt, and their failure to find a second would have proved costly had Mike Maignan not made a fantastic late stop to keep out Nathan Collins' header.