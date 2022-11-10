Moukoko 'overwhelmed' by World Cup selection

The 17-year-old forward could earn his first senior appearance at the tournament, having come into the squad amid the injury absences of Timo Werner and Lukas Nmecha.

Moukoko's selection comes after stellar form for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring six goals and contributing three assists in 13 Bundesliga appearances.

Following the announcement of the squad on Thursday, Moukoko took to social media to express his delight.

"I just can't believe it. Last year, around this time I was still out of the window, struggling with many injuries and little playing time," he posted on Instagram.

"Yet, I always tried to stay positive and believe in myself. I knew what I could achieve and now just to be part of a World Cup, a goal that players dream of their entire career, makes me incredibly proud.

"All the hard work has paid off, and I am just incredibly happy and overwhelmed.

"I would like to send a special thank you to my family, Edin Terzic, Sebastian Geppert, Peter Herrmann and the entire Borussia Dortmund coaching team, and my advisor Patrick Williams.

"Thanks also to my teammates and the fans of Borussia Dortmund and everyone who has supported and accompanied me for years. I love you guys."