Messi to take on Ronaldo LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Kick-off at the King Fadh International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is set for 4am (AEDT), with coverage starting at 3:30 am AEDT. The match will be broadcast LIVE on beIN 3, available via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

French champion PSG will face Riyadh All-Star XI, which will feature players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr. In this match, recent Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head against his long-time rival, PSG forward Leonel Messi, who is fresh from his first FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina in Qatar last month. Ronaldo and Messi have not clashed since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

The All-Star XI team will be led by legendary manager Marcelo Gallardo, a two-time Copa Libertadores winner as manager of River Plate (Arg). In PSG’s ranks will be Brazil’s Neymar and France World Cup star Kylian Mbappe, who was recently top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.