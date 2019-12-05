Liverpool to name full-strength Club World Cup squad

Jurgen Klopp's European champion is due to play its Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar on 19 December, the day after going up against Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Liverpool had attempted to get the trip to Villa Park rescheduled on account of the fixture clash, but the EFL were unable to facilitate such a move following discussions.
As such, Klopp previously stated he would have to name two separate squads for the matches.
Friday's confirmation of a strong first-choice squad heading to Doha means Villa can expect to face a young side in the EFL Cup, though Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will also join the travelling Club World Cup party.
The only first-team players not selected are Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho, who are recovering from injuries.
Liverpool's Club World Cup squad:
Alisson, Andy Lonergan, Adrian; Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Divock Origi.