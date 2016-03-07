Leckie keen to Kruse with Socceroos

It has been more than a year since the Bundesliga-based attacking duo of Mathew Leckie and Robbie Kruse were in tandem for Australia - and that's far too long for Leckie’s liking.

Leckie has been a Socceroos regular while Bayer Leverkusen's Kruse has battled a succession of injuries, and the Ingolstadt winger is keen to finally renew on-field acquaintances.

So, when Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou names his squad on Tuesday for this month’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Jordan, Leckie would be more than happy to see Kruse included.

Coming off 23 games this season for newly-promoted Ingolstadt in one of football's most demanding domestic competitions, a battle-hardened Leckie believes a rebooted Kruse – who has overcome serious knee and Achilles setbacks – can be an X-factor presence for the Socceroos.

"It would be great to have Robbie involved; he brings something extra for us," said Leckie of the striker who last played for Australia in the 2015 Asian Cup final win over Korea Republic 13 months ago.

"You saw in that tournament what a good player he is and it’s good to see him getting some game time again at Leverkusen after his loan at Stuttgart," Leckie said. “He's had a tough time with injuries and has fought back hard and has showed a lot of character. We need him to stay injury free now.

“He’s very important to us when his fit and I like playing with him. We both have similar styles; we work really hard and when we are operating on both sides of the pitch we can make it very difficult for the opposition.

“That’s taking nothing away from the other guys because they have also done really well, but Robbie has played at a high level for a while now and you don’t get signed by clubs in the Bundesliga if you are not good enough.”

Leckie, whose first taste of the Bundesliga was with Borussia Monchengladbach in 2011, having signed from Adelaide United, admitted he was a not quite equipped to deliver on his promise.

“When I first came over I was young and inexperienced, everything was new to me and I maybe I wasn’t quite ready for it," he said. “I have matured since then and I have been in Germany a few years now, and now I am back in the top league it’s a different story.

“I am playing regularly for my club and I have grown as player and also being involved with the national team has played a big part in that.

“I am used to playing against top players now and I believe I fit quite well into this league.”

Ruled out of Australia’s last two qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh late last year after suffering an infection, Leckie is brimming with anticipation for the matches against Tajikistan and Jordan which should seal Australia's passage through to the final phase of qualifying for Russia 2018.

“I am feeling fresh and fit after missing the last camp and I am really motivated to get back among the boys and be involved again," Leckie said. “These are two really important games. If we perform they will send us through to the next round and being at home we are expecting the best from ourselves.

“We know how difficult it is for countries to come and face us in Australia because we tend to be quite dominant at home.

“We are backing ourselves; we have the players to go on and get the job done."

Contracted until the end of next season at Ingolstadt - a family club devoid of stars and inflated egos - Leckie remains open to any opportunities which might transport him to a bigger club.

“You don't close the door on opportunities if they come along. If something was there at the end of the season to take me to the next level I would have to look at it," he said.

“We've had a good season and I’ve played a lot games. But at this stage I am just trying to focus on playing well.

“Being here has helped me a lot with the national team because Ange (Postecoglou) wants his players playing week-in week-out.

“The aim was always to hold our position in the league, and we have been doing that. Our goals originally were to reach about 35 points and we are already close to surpassing that (the clubs lies ninth on 32 points from 25 games).

“Things are good at the club and we are playing well, and there’s a lot of confidence about the place. There’s no arrogance about thus club. Everybody is down to earth.”