Iran threatens to execute footballer Nasr-Azadani

Nasr-Azadani has played for a number of clubs including Persian Gulf Pro League team Tractor. He is said to have been arrested in November and accused of having a part in the killing of three members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The IranWire website reported 26-year-old Nasr-Azadani is "in danger of execution" for an offence known as moharebeh, which is widely translated as meaning 'waging war against God'.

According to the website, Nasr-Azadani faces death by hanging.

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.



Civil unrest and protests have been rife in Iran since a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody in September after being arrested for not correctly wearing a headscarf.

FIFPro, which represents players worldwide, said it stood "in solidarity with" Nasr-Azadani.

FIFPRO called "for the immediate removal of his punishment".

Former Iran and Bayern Munich striker Ali Karimi has also spoken out in support, denouncing the prospect of a death sentence and stating: "Do not execute Amir."