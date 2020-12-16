Iniesta focused on return after surgery

The former Barca midfielder suffered a tear in his rectus femoris muscle while playing for Vissel Kobe in an AFC Champions League tie against Suwon Bluewings.

Following further evaluation by the Japanese club's medical team, the Spaniard had an operation back in his homeland, with the procedure carried out by doctor Ramon Cugat.

Posting an image from hospital on social media, Iniesta made clear he is already focused on a return to action in 2021.

"The surgery has been a success and I am feeling very well," he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "My objective is to get back on track as soon as possible and enjoy what I like doing the most.

"All my energy is already put into the recovery and the work that lies ahead.

"I want to thank all of you for your kind words, thank Vissel Kobe and the club's medical services for their support, and especially doctor Ramon Cugat and his team."

Now 36, Iniesta moved to Japan in 2018 after ending his distinguished career at Barca, where he won LaLiga nine times. He also lifted the Champions League trophy on four occasions, too.

The former Spain international made 131 appearances for his country and scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.