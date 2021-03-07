Ibrahimovic set for Sweden comeback

Sweden, coached by Janne Andersson, has qualified for UEFA EURO 2020 – postponed to June and July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic – and kicks off its campaign against Spain in Bilbao on 15 June (AEDT).

The return has been under discussion for several months, according to reports, but has not been confirmed by the Swedish football federation (SvFF).

"It is certain that the AC Milan star is making a comeback in Janne Andersson's squad for the [FIFA] World Cup qualifiers," website Footbolldirekt reported, and the scoop was picked up by the Swedish national press on Saturday.

The striker, who has 116 caps and 62 goals, has not worn the Swedish jersey since UEFA EURO 2016, where he was captain but failed to score as Sweden finished bottom of its group.

Last autumn, he said he "missed" wearing the yellow jersey. The SvFF said that the player then had a "good and fruitful" meeting with Andersson.

"The dialogue with Zlatan continues," SvFF spokesman, Jakob Kakembo Andersson, said, adding that the players selected for the next matches, a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo and a friendly against Estonia, will be announced on 16 March.

Ibrahimovic has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A matches for AC Milan this season.

He expressed an interest in playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Andersson opted not to recall the star as Sweden reached the quarter-finals.

The team then qualified without him for the subsequently postponed UEFA EURO 2020. It will face Spain, Poland and Slovakia in its group in the first round.