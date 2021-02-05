Hollywood star's Wrexham takeover a step closer

WATCH every EFL Championship round LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wrexham plays in the fifth tier of English football – far removed from the glamour and worldwide reach of the Premier League, but that has not stopped Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney saying they want to turn the team into a "global force".

Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted 98.6 per cent in favour to accept the offer in November, but the takeover of the fan-owned club was still subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The club announced on Saturday (AEDT), however, it has now received clearance and hopes to complete the sale next week.

"Wrexham Supporters Trust are pleased to inform supporters we have today received such approval from the FCA," a club statement read.

"Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week."

The actors made a donation to the club to help in the January transfer window while they waited for the takeover to be authorised.