Germany's Werner to miss World Cup

Werner down injured in the first half following a challenge from Shakhtar Donetsk's Taras Stepanenko, and was substituted after attempting to continue.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Emil Forsberg in the 19th minute and Leipzig went on to win the game 4-0, securing its place in the round of 16.

Leipzig on Friday announced Werner will not play again this year, stating in a tweet: "Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

ℹ️ Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk.



Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022. pic.twitter.com/tLLAfxb2op — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 3, 2022

"Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022."

Since making his debut in 2017, Werner has scored 24 goals in 55 matches for his country.

He rejoined Leipzig in August after two seasons with Chelsea and has scored nine goals in 16 matches for the Bundesliga club, but will not be boarding the plane to Qatar.

The news is a blow to Germany head coach Hansi Flick as he prepares for his first major tournament in charge since replacing Joachim Low, with its opening game against Japan on 24 November.