Germany rounds off Euros prep with seven-goal rout

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark last week, Germany were unsurprisingly much more impressive against significantly inferior opposition.

Two superb finishes in the space of two minutes from Robin Gosens and Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts in command before Thomas Muller made it 3-0 inside half an hour.

Goalkeeper Roberts Ozols was credited with an own goal to make it 4-0 after good work from the influential Kai Havertz, and his Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner followed Serge Gnabry in getting in on the act, with Leroy Sane having the final say after Aleksejs Saveljevs' consolation.

Latvia received a warning of what was to come in the first minute when Ozols was forced to save from Muller at the near post.

Ozols could do nothing to deny Gosens or Gundogan, however, as Die Mannschaft began to put on a show for the fans allowed to attend Monday's contest.

Gosens rattled home his first international goal in off the crossbar after meeting a pull back from Havertz, who was involved in the build-up again as Gundogan then rifled a long-range effort into the top-left corner with the outside of his boot.

Muller, making his second appearance since his recall to the squad, beat Ozols with a simpler finish after Gnabry and Gosens combined to tee up the Bayern Munich star and make it three goals in under eight minutes.

Gnabry was thwarted by the perpetually busy Ozols, who deflected Havertz's cross-cum-shot from a tight angle on the byline into the far corner in the 39th minute. He was then beaten by Gnabry as he dispatched Mats Hummels' long ball in sublime fashion and made it 5-0 before half-time.

Werner came on at the start of the second half and guided a close-range strike under Ozols' right leg with his first touch and, though Saveljevs beat Manuel Neuer with a superb volley, it was only brief respite for Latvia as Sane completed an emphatic victory.