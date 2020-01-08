Fernandinho close to new City deal

The Brazil international, who joined the Premier League champions from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, is out of contract at the end of this season.

City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of his desire to keep Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium and he appears set to get his way.

"When I renewed at the end of 2018, we put a clause that if I reached certain goals, my contract would be renewed automatically," the player told ESPN Brasil.

"Conversations have already started, we talked about it last month. I am close to reaching those goals and renewing the contract, but we can only confirm it after signing."

With City suffering injury problems in defence this season, Fernandinho has often operated at centre-back, which he has been happy to do.

"It's good as long as you can be at the highest level," he said. "Playing in a different position opens up the range of learning.

"In defence, I see the game in a different way. It has been very cool and the guidance I have received from Pep has been very good.

"At 34, playing in the Premier League is a source of pride. Many, many players wanted to be experiencing what I am experiencing."

Fernandinho played the full match in City's 3-1 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win over rivals Manchester United on Tuesday and is likely to feature at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.