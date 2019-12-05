Ex Socceroos boss van Marwijk sacked by UAE

Van Marwijk was relieved of his duties after 2019 Asian Cup semi-finalists the UAE crashed out of the Gulf Cup following a 4-2 loss to host Qatar in Group A on Tuesday (AEDT).

The 67-year-old Dutchman, who coached Australia at the 2018 World Cup, replaced Alberto Zaccheroni in March.

But former Netherlands and Borussia Dortmund boss Van Marwijk only oversaw one win in this year's Gulf Cup – a 3-0 victory over Yemen before going down to Iraq and Qatar.

The UAE are also fourth in the second round of AFC World Cup qualifying on the road to Qatar 2022, with the national team managing just six points from four matches so far.

"The UAE FA board members have decided to terminate the services of the national team head coach Bert van Marwijk, and extended their gratitude to the coach and his team of assistants for the period served with the national team," a statement read.

"The new head coach will be announced in the upcoming days."

The UAE are next in action against Malaysia in a World Cup qualifier on March 26, 2020.