Espanyol to demand answers after stadium incidents

Fans forced their way into the stadium and there was a pitch invasion after Morocco's 2-0 victory at the home of Espanyol.

The LaLiga club will be seeking answers to ensure there will be no repeat of the scenes.

A club statement read: "RCD Espanyol de Barcelona regret the incidents that occurred this Friday at the RCDE Stadium, during the international friendly match between Morocco and Chile.

"As with other events promoted by third parties, in accordance with the contract for the use of the facility and appealing to the responsibility of this third party in all matters related to the event, the club will demand corrective measures be taken by match organisers regarding every action that has an impact on the integrity of elements of the stadium.

"This experience will be taken into account to attempt to avoid a repeat of such incidents in future events organised by third parties at our facilities.

"Since its inauguration, the RCDE Stadium has hosted many matches and events that have taken place without incident.

"This year, after the conclusion of the 2021/22 LaLiga season, another international friendly and two concerts were held that highlighted the potential of our facility to hold such events.

"The RCDE Stadium is a top-level facility and a source of pride for RCD Espanyol, which brings in revenue and strengthens our club brand on both a local and international level."