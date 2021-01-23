Deschamps tips Zidane to be next France coach

Zidane is in his second spell as Real Madrid boss and finds himself under intense pressure after Thursday's (AEDT) defeat to third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, a week on from losing to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals.

He was part of France's FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 1998 and has long been touted as the leading contender to replace his former team-mate Deschamps when the 52-year-old's deal expires next year.

It is a job Deschamps, who guided Les Blues to FIFA World Cup success in 2018, can see Zidane taking in the near future.

Asked in an interview with BFMTV if Zidane could be his successor, Deschamps replied: "Yes, obviously.

"I know this will be discussed again and it makes sense. It would be like going full circle."

Since bringing an end to his trophy-laden playing career and taking over at Madrid in 2016, Zidane has won 11 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League three seasons running.

"He always had a decisive element to his game and I never had a problem with that," Deschamps said. "Afterwards, everything he has done... Zizou is Zizou."

As well as winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Deschamps also guided France to the European championship final two years earlier, when it was beaten by Portugal on home soil.

The reigning world champion will face Hungary, Portugal and Germany in the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020 finals later this year.