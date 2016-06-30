Commander Conte set to light up the Premier League

Watch Italy’s UEFA EURO 2016 campaign live on beIN SPORTS

Conte approaches every game like a battle - preparing his devoted troops with a meticulous game-plan, and the Premier League's weekly war of attrition suits him to a tee.

"I said that we are going to be a war machine at EURO 2016 but I was never worried the soldiers won't follow the general, EURO 2016 excites me," Conte said.

“There are stronger teams than us but we always knew that with hard work and team work we could bridge that gap."

The 46 year-old's fire, passion (and a few loose screws) epitomise everything that makes an international tournament special.

Self preservation goes out the window in the heat of the moment, drawing blood while celebrating Giaccherini’s goal in the 2-0 group stage win over Belgium.

To achieve his relentless, high tempo style of play he needs 100 percent from his players and a willingness to put the team first, which is exactly what he is getting at EURO 2016.

The Azzuri cruised through the group stage, before dismantling Spain in the round of 16 on Tuesday (AEST), although you wouldn't have thought it watching Conte on the sideline.

Andrea Pirlo played under the 46 year-old at Juventus, and had one warning for Chelsea players: beware 'the inner beast'.

“There is a beast in him. I have been in his dressing room at half-time when we have been winning, but he comes in and will be throwing full bottles of water around because of a mistake we made or because he feels we should be further ahead," he told The Mirror.

“His life is football. I know he is up until 3-4am in the morning, studying videos, looking at errors, studying the opposition of the next game."

"I have played under a lot of great managers but I can say that Conte is a genius. Like all men who possess genius, he is a little mad. The man can be a beast, a dressing room when he is angry is one of the most dangerous places you can be.”

With only four titles in Europe's elite competition in the last 31 years, the continental credentials of the Premier League are in serious doubt.

Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho – If the Premier League can’t snap its Champions League hoodoo with this crop of managers, there’s something seriously wrong.