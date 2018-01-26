Broich believes Leckie is built for Bundesliga

Watch the 2017-2018 Bundesliga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Broich has been widely regarded as the best A-League players of all-time after playing an instrumental role in Brisbane Roar winning the double in his debut season.

The 38 year-old heaped praise on Australia international Mat Leckie, who sealed a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin at the start of the season.

"He [Leckie] has been pretty impressive, especially early on in the season when Hertha was off to a good start it was mainly due to him."

"He socred three goals in the first few games and they really miss him when he's not playing which tells you a lot," Broich said.

Broich, who played in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach believes Leckie is perfectly suited to the style of play in Germany's top flight.

"He's built for the Bundesliga, he's a physical guy who can run all day. He's really pacy and has goals in him."

"A lot of the Bundesliga teams are playing a counter attacking style and I think he's built for that kind of style."

Leckie joined Hertha Berlin from Ingolstadt in May and the 26 year-old's strong start to the season has seen him cement his place in Pal Dardai's side.

Leckie's Socceroos team-mate Robbie Kruse is also in Germany playing for second division side VfL Bochum, but Broich has backed the 29 year-old to rediscover the form that saw him playing for Bundesliga giant Bayer Leverkusen.

"People see a lot of potential in him, but similarly to his Socceroos appearances he is a bit inconsistent," he said.

"On his day he can decide a game all by himself, but then there are other times when he needs to calm down be composed hold on to the ball"

"If he grows up as a player to be mentally stronger and more composed I think he has tremendous potential."

