Boxing champ Anthony Joshua to appear in FIFA 21

Joshua will be a playable character in the video game's "Volta" mode – in which players are able to test their skills in a small-sided game with five-a-side rules.
Who wants smoke? 🔥 @EASPORTSFIFA #FIFA21 #VOLTA pic.twitter.com/QWIY1KNiln— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) September 24, 2020
Olympic gold medallist and world heavyweight champion Joshua is being introduced as a "Groundbreaker", alongside Kaka, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix and FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe.
Diplo, a three-time Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer, also features.
Players will be able to pit their wits against the Groundbreakers, while also being able to recruit them into their squads.