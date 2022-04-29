Borussia Monchengladbach to host Ukraine match

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

All profits from the game, which will take place on 12 May (AEST), will be donated to charitable causes for people in or from Ukraine.

The match will be Ukraine's first since the start of the invasion by Russia and is part of Oleksandr Petrakov's team's preparations for their rescheduled FIFA World Cup play-off with Scotland in June, as well as subsequent UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Gladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers said: "We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match.

"All Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game."

It follows an exhibition match between another Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, and Ukrainian opponent Dynamo Kyiv, which raised €400,000 ($598,000)in support of victims of the war as Dynamo secured a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (AEST).

The contest was part of Dynamo's Match for Peace tour, which has also included games against Legia Warsaw, Galatasaray and Cluj.