Barcelona to face A-League All Stars in Sydney

Barcelona will head to Australia for the first time, to take on a A-League All Stars team at Sydney's Accor Stadium on 25 May.

Barcelona will head down under days after completing the LaLiga season, with Xavi's side to face an A-League All Stars side in an exhibition match in Sydney, just three days before the A-League grand final.

It will be the first time Barcelona will play a football match on Australian soil.

Australian Professional Leagues CEO Danny Townsend said: “As we emerge from our third COVID-impacted football season, Australia and the A-Leagues are once again the destination for international teams."

“One of the world’s best teams taking on the best of the A-League just days before the men’s Grand Final is going to deliver a feast of football for fans in Australia during Grand Final Week.”

