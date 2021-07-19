Aussie Kuol's Stuttgart to face might of Barcelona

Kuol has made an immediate impact at Stuttgart since joining from Central Coast Mariners, scoring on debut in a pre-season win earlier this month and he now has the chance to showcase his skills against the might of Barcelona.

VfB Stuttgart will lock horns with one of the most successful clubs in Europe in what will be the highlight of pre-season on Saturday 31 July. @FCBarcelona will visit the #MercedesBenzArena for a friendly, kicking off at 18:00 CEST. 📆😍#VfB pic.twitter.com/KdFpxoDiBQ — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) July 15, 2021

Stuttgart will host Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on 1 August (AEST) as both sides ramp up preparations ahead of the new season.

As it currently stands, Lionel Messi remains a free agent, but the Argentine superstar is widely tipped to sign a new deal at Barca in time for the pre-season encounter.

It will be a remarkable rise for Kuol, who made his professional debut in the A-League for the Mariners 16 months ago.