Aussie Kuol's Stuttgart to face might of Barcelona

Australian rising star Alou Kuol will be tested against the very best when the 20 year-old's club side Stuttgart hosts Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on 1 August (AEST).

Kuol has made an immediate impact at Stuttgart since joining from Central Coast Mariners, scoring on debut in a pre-season win earlier this month and he now has the chance to showcase his skills against the might of Barcelona.

Stuttgart will host Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on 1 August (AEST) as both sides ramp up preparations ahead of the new season.

As it currently stands, Lionel Messi remains a free agent, but the Argentine superstar is widely tipped to sign a new deal at Barca in time for the pre-season encounter.

It will be a remarkable rise for Kuol, who made his professional debut in the A-League for the Mariners 16 months ago. 

