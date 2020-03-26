Coronavirus latest
Ajax's Nouri wakes from coma after two years, nine months

Former Ajax prodigy Abdelhak Nouri has awoken from a coma - two years and nine months after suffering a heart attack on the pitch in July 2017.

Nouri suffered a sudden cardiac arrhythmia attack and collapsed on during a friendly in July 2017, leaving the 22 year-old in a come for the last two years and nine months.

The collapse left the Dutch youth international with 'severe and permanent' brain damage, with his family resigned to believing he would be left in a permanent vegetative state with no chance of recovery. 

While the Dutch youth international has emerged from his coma, he remains extremelly dependent on care, able to only 'eat, sleep and frown' according to Dutch website AD. 

 

