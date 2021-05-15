The Foxes had failed four times previously at this stage, most recently in 1969, but belatedly added to a burgeoning trophy haul that includes the 2015-2016 Premier League title.

Tielemans's long-range, second-half strike proved enough, albeit only after late drama as a marginal offside decision ruled out Wes Morgan's own goal and sent Thomas Tuchel away empty-handed from the first of two Chelsea finals this month.

Before the Blues can turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League, though, they must qualify for next season's competition, which likely means on Wednesday (AEST) defeating a buoyant Leicester side, which needs a result at Stamford Bridge itself.

Yet Leicester surely would not trade victory in that vital match for this precious triumph, which played out in teeming Wembley rain to the soundtrack of 21,000 returning fans.