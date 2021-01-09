Carabao Cup
FA Cup

Smith Rowe sends Gunners into fourth round

Emile Smith Rowe was the hero for Arsenal as it beat Newcastle United 2-0 after extra-time to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Getty Images

The Cup holder was poor for much of normal time, which looked to be coming to an end with Smith Rowe sent off for a foul on Sean Longstaff.

However, the video assistant referee (VAR) advised referee Chris Kavanagh to revisit that decision, which was overturned, allowing Smith Rowe to make the most of his reprieve by punishing a wasteful Newcastle side with a 109th-minute winner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's simple strike added a second and, while there is concern for Arsenal over Gabriel Martinelli, who suffered an ankle injury in the warm-up, Mikel Arteta's men will be thankful to have kept his defence alive after a below-par display.

News Arsenal Newcastle United Football FA Cup Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Emile Smith Rowe
Previous FA Cup wrap: Baggies beaten amid COVID chaos
Read
FA Cup wrap: Baggies beaten amid COVID chaos
Next McTominay sends United into fourth round
Read
McTominay sends United into fourth round

Latest Stories