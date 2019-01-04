Llorente hat-trick crowns Spurs rout

As on its previous trip to Merseyside before Christmas — a 6-2 rout of Everton — Mauricio Pochettino's side was in a clinical mood, although it had to wait until five minutes before half-time for Serge Aurier to open the scoring spectacularly.

The resistance Tranmere mustered before the interval dissipated afterwards as Spurs ran riot, with Llorente opening his account before Aurier completed an unlikely brace in the 55th minute.

Son Heung-min made it seven in his past six outings and two goals in as many minutes completed a treble for Llorente, whose replacement Harry Kane then got in on the act.

Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies made good early saves from Son and Lucas Moura but had no chance when Aurier dispossessed James Norwood and lashed home an unstoppable swerving strike from 25 yards.

Aurier was involved again as Tottenham doubled its lead three minutes into the second half. The former Paris Saint-Germain defender's clever flick sent Son into space down the right and his low cross was slotted in by Llorente.

Harvey Gilmour saw Aurier deflect his half-volley behind from Norwood's flick-on before the Spurs defender resumed activities in the Tranmere box, firing through Davies and the efforts of Mark Ellis on the line after a fabulous turn and lay-off from Son.

The =Korea Republic star, who has delayed his arrival for duty at the Asian Cup, then glided towards and beyond a flagging Tranmere backline to clip home number four before the hour.

Tottenham was running through its full repertoire and Oliver Skipp's fine throughball allowed Llorente to peel away from Steve McNulty and finish in the 71st minute.

In the blink of an eye, the former Spain striker grabbed his third, stealing in front of Emmanuel Monthe to convert Lucas's cross.

Kane's introduction was hardly what Tranmere wanted and his unerring strike from Dele Alli's pass completed a comfortable outing for the Premier League club.