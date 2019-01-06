Leicester City crashes out of Cup at Newport

Rachid Ghezzal looked to have spared Leicester's blushes at Rodney Parade, but Marc Albrighton's handball gifted Newport a spot-kick from which Amond sealed glory five minutes from time.

Newport was perhaps spurred on in their bid for an upset by fellow League Two side Oldham Athletic, which earlier came from behind to beat struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.

There was no such misfortune for Manchester City as it cruised to a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Rotherham United, matching Tottenham's tally against Tranmere Rovers, with Watford also comfortable winner at Woking.

Elsewhere, QPR ended a 22-year wait to win an FA Cup tie at the first time of asking as it beat Championship leader Leeds United, while Sheffield United went down at home to National League side Barnet.