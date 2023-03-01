Fourth-tier Grimsby stuns Saints in cup 'miracle'

Paul Hurst's side became the first team in a single campaign in the competition to defeat five teams from a higher division after a 2-1 victory at Premier League Southampton.

A pair of Gavan Holohan penalties at St. Mary's Stadium proved the difference, despite a late Duje Caleta-Car strike for the top-flight strugglers.

Grimsby manager Hurst said: "Just delighted for the players. What an effort. We kept disciplined. Look at what that means to the support.

"We turned up, hoping for a miracle and to be in the quarter-finals is incredible. It is just a fantastic day, we have gone down in the history books. It is a very special day."

Defeat marked the first time Southampton has been eliminated from the FA Cup as a top-flight team by a side in the fourth tier.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be the next challenge in the last eight for Grimsby, who had not reached the quarter-finals of the competition since 1938-39, when they made it to the last four.

It was also the first instance Grimsby has beaten top-flight opposition as a fourth-tier side in the FA Cup, their last such win coming in a third-round victory over Middlesbrough back in January 1989.