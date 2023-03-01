BUNDESLIGA
FA Cup

Fourth-tier Grimsby stuns Saints in cup 'miracle'

League Two Grimsby Town stunned Southampton as the Mariners caused a "miracle" FA Cup upset on Thursday (AEDT).

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Paul Hurst's side became the first team in a single campaign in the competition to defeat five teams from a higher division after a 2-1 victory at Premier League Southampton.

A pair of Gavan Holohan penalties at St. Mary's Stadium proved the difference, despite a late Duje Caleta-Car strike for the top-flight strugglers.

Grimsby manager Hurst said: "Just delighted for the players. What an effort. We kept disciplined. Look at what that means to the support.

"We turned up, hoping for a miracle and to be in the quarter-finals is incredible. It is just a fantastic day, we have gone down in the history books. It is a very special day."

Defeat marked the first time Southampton has been eliminated from the FA Cup as a top-flight team by a side in the fourth tier.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be the next challenge in the last eight for Grimsby, who had not reached the quarter-finals of the competition since 1938-39, when they made it to the last four.

It was also the first instance Grimsby has beaten top-flight opposition as a fourth-tier side in the FA Cup, their last such win coming in a third-round victory over Middlesbrough back in January 1989.

News Grimsby Town Football FA Cup
Previous Man City set for Kompany reunion in FA Cup quarter
Read
Man City set for Kompany reunion in FA Cup quarters
Next Ten Hag backs Maguire, Weghorst to keep improving
Read
Ten Hag backs Maguire, Weghorst to keep improving
-

Latest Stories

>