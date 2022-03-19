Dominant Chelsea eases into FA Cup semis

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Boro overcame Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to reach the last eight, but Thomas Tuchel's Premier League side did not have such difficulties at Riverside Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku needed just 15 minutes to open the scoring before Hakim Ziyech added a second in the first half, while Boro managed only one shot on target, which came in the 85th minute, in response.

Chelsea will now wait to find out the identity of their semi-final opponent in Monday's (AEDT) last-four draw, with the ties set to take place across 17 and 18 April (AEDT) at Wembley Stadium.

Mason Mount's early cross just escaped the despairing dive of Christian Pulisic at the back post, but Chelsea was ahead shortly after.

A sweeping move out from defence offered space down the right for Mount, who whipped across for Lukaku to tap-in.

Ziyech doubled the lead 16 minutes later when he finished into the bottom-left corner from outside the area after an offload from Mount.

Mount's second assist of the game took him to 50 goal involvements for Chelsea across all competitions, while Anfernee Dijksteel cleared off the line from Lukaku before the break.

Folarin Balogun wastefully curled over and Duncan Watmore missed the target in similar fashion as Chris Wilder's side ramped up the intensity early in the second half.

Joe Lumley then denied a flicked Timo Werner header from Mount's inswinging free-kick and Edouard Mendy turned away from Watmore as Chelsea eased to victory.