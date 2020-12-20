WATCH every European Champions Cup round LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The hosts led 28-9 after 25 minutes before full-back Mike Haley and replacement hooker Kevin O'Byrne put their names on the scoresheet for the two-time winner.

Later, Argentina winger Santiago Cordero celebrated a two-year contract extension with a hat-trick in Bordeaux-Begles's 47-8 hammering over the Dragons.

Earlier, joint record four-time winner Leinster went top of Pool A by overcoming a much-changed Northampton Saints 35-19.

Gloucester's 20-year-old substitute George Barton scored after four minutes of additional time to claim a 38-34 success over Ulster in the Cherry and Whites' first match since Danny Cipriani's midweek departure.

On Monday (AEDT), last season's runner-up Racing 92 heads to Harlequins and Pat Lam returns to Connacht with his Bristol Bears side, which lifted the European Challenge Cup in October.