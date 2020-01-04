Netherlands youngster Malen undergoes knee surgery

Malen, 20, had a minor operation on his left knee in Pittsburgh, with PSV confirming that the surgery had been successful.

However, the forward, who has scored 18 goals for club and country this term, is now set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

It means his chances of making Netherlands' UEFA Euro 2020 squad have been dealt a significant blow, while Ronald Koeman is likely to be left without another striking option after Memphis Depay's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"We may assume that Donyell Malen had successful surgery. There were no complications after surgery," PSV's medical manager Dr Wart van Zoest said.

"Donyell will stay here [Pittsburgh] for at least two weeks before he returns to Eindhoven to start his thorough rehabilitation programme."

Malen suffered the injury in PSV's 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord on 22 December (AEDT).