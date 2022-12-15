Blind frustrated after transfer news is leaked

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Thursday how Blind has been given permission to leave the Amsterdam giant on a free transfer.

The club is said to have agreed to smooth the path for his exit because of his long service, which has come either side of a four-year stint with Manchester United.

Blind, 32, is the son of Ajax legend Danny Blind, and began his career in the Ajax youth ranks before emerging into the first team.

After his Old Trafford stay, he returned to Ajax in July 2018. His deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the 99-cap international now looks poised to depart sooner.

Reports have linked Blind with Belgian club Royal Antwerp, whose director of football Marc Overmars previously worked in the same role at Ajax.

Blind reacted to the news getting out with an oblique message on Twitter, stating: "Such a pity but typical that this is within a day with the 'media'.

"It is also a misrepresentation of things. Sigh.."

Blind, only a substitute in Ajax's last games before the World Cup break, scored for the Netherlands during their campaign in Qatar, netting in the 3-1 win over the United States at the last-16 stage.

One short of a century of Netherlands caps, Blind will hope to remain in favour during Ronald Koeman's second stint as head coach of the Oranje.

Koeman is taking over from Louis van Gaal, whose third spell in charge of the national team ended with a defeat on penalties to Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals.