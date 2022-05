Despite a staggering 68.5 percent possession and 29 shots to their opponent's two, MK Dons couldn't find the second goal required to send the tie into extra time.

Neither of Wycombe's two shots were on target, with 'keeper David Stockdale producing five clutch saves to set up a return to Wembley, where they secured promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history in 2020, only to be relegated the next season.