Both sides produced three shots on target in a delicately balanced tie that burst to life when Lee Gregory scored for the home side midway through the second half.

That goal brought Wednesday level on aggregate with Sunderland, which carried a 1-0 first leg advantage into the match at Hillsborough.

But Sunderland had the last laugh, Jack Clarke surging into the box, before finding Roberts with a low cross, the attacker sealing a memorable night for the visiting side.