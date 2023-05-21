Wednesday star Gregory’s face mask returned

Gregory lost his protective mask during the Owls’ celebrations after their stunning fightback against Peterborough at Hillsborough in Friday's (AEST) semi-final.

Darren Moore’s side overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win 5-1 on the night after extra time and 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out, sparking wild scenes of joy among players and fans, who invaded the pitch.

The Owls said on Twitter on Sunday: “Can you help!? In the aftermath of our stunning comeback win on Thursday, Lee Gregory’s mask is missing!

“The custom-built protective cover was near the dugout. Due to a short turnaround, we cannot replace in time for next week. Any ideas where it might be!?”

Their appeal was answered later on Sunday and they confirmed on Twitter that the missing mask had been retrieved, posting a picture of it alongside a signed shirt from Gregory with the caption: “A short road trip later for admin.”

Gregory had the mask fitted after sustaining a facial injury in training which forced him to miss the club’s 1-0 home win against Derby in their final game of the regular season.

He returned to action as a substitute in the semi-final first leg at Peterborough and was back in the starting line-up for the return, putting the Owls 2-0 up on the night and also scoring an own goal in extra time.