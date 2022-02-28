Swansea inflicts more misery on West Brom February 28, 2022 23:57 5:00 min West Brom's lean run of form continued at home to Swansea, the Baggies going down 2-0 after late goals to Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Swansea City West Bromwich Albion Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:08 min Russian star's mixed emotions after stunner 5:00 min Swansea inflicts more misery on West Brom 0:30 min Jesse Marsch appointed new Leeds manager 0:30 min FIFA and UEFA ban Russian teams 1:20 min Abramovich involved in Russia, Ukraine peace talks 1:01 min Barty discusses Uluru visit 5:16 min LaLiga: Barcelona v Athletic Club 4:06 min Serie A: Lazio v Napoli 0:53 min Xavi compares Pedri to Iniesta, hails Dembele 4:06 min Spalletti happy to quieten Napoli critics