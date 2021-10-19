Solanke strike keeps Cherries on top October 19, 2021 23:30 4:12 min Dominic Solanke scored the game's only goal as Bournemouth stretched its unbeaten start to the season to 13 games with a 1-0 win over Stoke. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Bournemouth Stoke City Football EFL Championship Dominic Solanke -Latest Videos 4:12 min Solanke strike keeps Cherries on top 1:18 min Tuchel admits Lukaku has been overplayed 0:23 min Koeman confirms Fati set to extend Barcelona deal 1:36 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Osasuna 1:29 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Cadiz 1:37 min LaLiga: Alaves v Real Betis 1:34 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Sevilla 1:35 min LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano v Elche 1:08 min Rose believes Haaland deserves Ballon d'Or 4:06 min Venezia ends long wait for Serie A win at home