Rooney made it 10 goals from his past 13 appearances against Fulham in all competitions when he chipped home from 12 yards 10 minutes into the second half of Saturday's (AEDT) Championship encounter.

However, Fulham fought back to restore parity, Aleksandar Mitrovic sending a brilliant finish into the bottom-left corner in the 71st minute.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro went close to completing the turnaround for Fulham, but the visitors had Marek Rodak to thank when he pulled off a string of stunning saves late on.

Ultimately, neither side could snatch a winner and the draw leaves Derby in 12th, while Fulham missed the chance to move level on points with second-placed Leeds United.