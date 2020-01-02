The 34 year-old, who is England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, made his long-awaited maiden outing for the Rams having agreed to join as a player-coach back in August.

😍 Special moment for @dcfcofficial county fans as new captain @WayneRooney leads the team out for #DERBAR | WATCH LIVE https://t.co/KBTliR03eh pic.twitter.com/auK9XxDHw7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 2, 2020

Phillip Cocu's side was evidently buoyed by Rooney's presence as the five-time Premier League-winner pulled the strings at Pride Park.

Rooney laid on the opener for Jack Marriott on the stroke of half-time, delivering a fine free-kick from the left that only needed a helping touch in the right direction.

🙌🏻 GOAL! Jack Marriott finally gets the breakthrough for @dcfcofficial and who should provide the assist but one @WayneRooney! At halftime it's @dcfcofficial 1-0 @BarnsleyFC | WATCH the second half LIVE on beIN 2 & CONNECT https://t.co/OrygTN76qr pic.twitter.com/rF7qe4VLwJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 2, 2020

Substitute Elliot Simoes levelled for struggling Barnsley five minutes into the second half but Rooney was involved again as Derby reclaimed the lead.

His cross-field pass found Andre Wisdom, who then picked out Martyn Waghorn to sweep home the winner.

⚽️GOAL! Martyn Waghorn slots home to put @dcfcofficial back in front - It's 2-1 with half an hour to go | WATCH LIVE on beIN 2 & CONNECT ▶️#DERBAR https://t.co/vYVwU5cKc7 pic.twitter.com/4h4qQfCtxG — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 2, 2020

It was Derby's second win on the bounce, with Cocu's men having overcome a Charlton Athletic side which endured mixed fortunes.

Having earlier been taken over by East Street Investments, bringing an end to the controversial reign of Roland Duchatelet, the Addicks fell to a 1-0 loss against Swansea City.

Yan Dhanda's 14th-minute goal settled matters as the Swans climbed to sixth in a fiercely competitive table.