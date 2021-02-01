The Hornets would have moved into third place in the Championship with a victory.

They were on course for a win when Troy Deeney netted a 51st minute penalty after Ismaila Sarr was fouled by Geoff Cameron.

It was Deeney's seventh goal of the season and his sixth from the penalty spot.

But Charlie Austin equalised for QPR in the 73rd minute with a downward header from substitute Chris Willock's cross.

Albert Adomah came off the bench in the 82nd minute and the winger sealed the points in stoppage-time when he slotted home from Todd Kane's cross.

Fifth-placed Watford remain three points behind second-placed Swansea, who have a game in hand in the race for promotion to the top flight.